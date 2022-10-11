‘Fed up’ Mbappe wants to leave PSG

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told the Paris Saint Germain board that he wants to leave the club in January, amid revelations that the is ‘fed up’.

The 23-year France international extended his stay at the club for another three years last season, after it was widely-speculated that he would move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Mbappe fully-committed his future to PSG but but reportedly now wants out.

French publication Le Parisian reports that the World Cup winner is not happy with the position he is playing under head coach Christophe Galtier, as it does not correspond with the promises made in his new contract.

Mbappe reportedly wants a move to Madrid in January, but that is highly unlikely, considering the broken relationship between PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi and his Los Blancos counterpart Florentino Perez.

PSG, according to multiple reports, prefer selling Mbappe to Liverpool instead.