Kaizer Chiefs yet to decide on Khama Billiat future

Kaizer Chiefs management is reportedly yet to decide on Khama Billiat’s future beyond this season.

The Zimbabwean forward’s contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

According to Soccer Laduma, the management hasn’t initiated talks for a new deal and the player will be eligible to sign a pre-contract with another club in January.

Billiat has been with Chiefs for four years but injuries have constantly affected his performances.

The former Warriors international is currently out with a knee injury that he sustained last month.

The 32-year old is yet to find the back of the net this season, having registered only one assist to his name.

This situation has put him under scrutiny, given that he is one of the highest paid players at the club and a lot is expected from him.