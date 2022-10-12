Rinomhota Warriors commitment: Mpandare responds

National teams General Manager Wellington Mpandare has responded to Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota’s latest commitment to play for the Warriors.

The 25-year old was born in Leeds, United Kingdom, to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother.

He rekindled his hopes of donning the gold and green Warriors strip and Mpandare says it’s welcome development.

“He (Rinomhota) is a player that we persued from Sunday Chidzambwa’s time and at one time was convinced he was going to make it but it didn’t happen. At times we have to be patient with these players,” Mpandare told Soccer24.

“Every player that has Zimbabwean roots deserve a chance to represent the country so if Andy is willing then I am willing to help him get a Zimbabwean passport,” he added.

Mpandare however revealed that Rinomhota has has not responded to his message since the former Reading man made the latest remarks.

“I sent him a message the day the news came out and unfortunately he has not responded. Maybe he changed his number because I don’t see any reason not to respond if he really wants to represent Zimbabwe. Besides, he knows my number,” said Mpandare.