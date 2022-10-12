Rodwell Dhlakama joins new club in South Africa

South African National First Division side, Black Leopards, has appointed Rodwell Dhlakama as its new coach.

The Zimbabwean gaffer has replaced Joel Masutha, who was suspended from his post last week following a string of poor results.

Masutha was instructed to down tools alongside his assistant Morgan Shivambu and goalkeeper coach Sam Banda.

Dhlakama signed a three year contract with Leopards after dumping ZPC Kariba where he had a month left to his contract.

“For me, this is a step forward given the profile of the league. Taking a team which is at the bottom of the log and trying to improve its status is a big challenge. So that’s where I will be recognized on whether I am a good coach or not.

“I want to make sure that the team makes a huge statement in the league. Where they are sitting now they are not at the right place so I am trying to make sure that I remove this team and take them to their rightful position,” the Zimbabwean gaffer was quoted as saying on FarPost.co.za.

Dhlakama’s immediate task is to take the Leopards out of the relegation zone but will have to wait until he gets his work permit.