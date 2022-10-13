Bangladesh side keeping tabs on Jimmy Dzingai

A team in the Bangladesh Premier League is keeping tabs on clubless Warriors defender Jimmy Dzingai, sources have told Soccer24.

The 31-year old Aces Youth Academy graduate is currently without a club after parting ways with cash-strapped Harare giants CAPS United.

He is now linked with an unnamed club in the South Asian country.

“The club contacted Jimmy’s handlers. They are interested in him and it’s highly likely a deal could materialize,” a source close to the former Yadah defender, told Soccer24.

Dzingai was part of the Warriors squad which stepped on Egyptian soil for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in 2019.

He also took part in qualifiers for the 2021edition under former Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic, when the player was still in the books of Zambian top-flight side Nkana.

After his separation with Nkana, the big defender went for a trial stint in Jordan, before he was lured to CAPS United.