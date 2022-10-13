Champions League wrap: Three teams secure last-16 spots on Wednesday night

Here is a round up of the Wednesday’s action in the Champions League.

Napoli 4-2 Ajax: Napoli maintains perfect run to book last-16 spot

Napoli beat Ajax 4-2 to book their spot in the knockout stage.

The Italians scored two goals in the opening 16 minutes through Hirving Lozano and Giacomo Raspadori. The visitors pulled one back courtesy of Davy Klaassen’s header but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia restored the hosts’ two-goal cushion from the spot.

Steven Bergwijn’s late penalty briefly reduced the deficit for Ajax to 3-2. Substitute Victor Osimhen finally finished off the game as Napoli sealed progress.

Rangers 1-7 Liverpool: Mo Salah smashes Champions League record with six-minute hat-trick

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah hit a stunning hat-trick against Rangers in just over six minutes, making it the fastest in Champions League history.

Scott Arfield gave the hosts the lead in the 17th minute before Roberto Firmino equalised before the break.

Firmino grabbed his second early in the second half before Salah came on and scored in the 75th, 80th and 81st minute to make it the fastest hat-trick in tournament’s history.

Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott were also on the scoresheet for Liverpool.

Barcelona 3-3 Inter: Defensive mistakes puts Barca on brink of elimination

Barcelona are on the brink of a group-stage Champions League exit for the second successive season after being held to a draw by Inter Milan.

The hosts were denied several chances before Ousmane Dembélé finally broke the deadlock just minutes before the break.

An error from Gerard Pique allowed Inter to equalize and make it 1-1, while more poor defending allowed Lautaro Martinez and Robin Gosens to score.

Barca’s other two goals came from Robert Lewandowski, who hit a late brace.

The point leaves Barcelona in the Champions League for now but they will go out if Inter beat Viktoria Plzen next time out, regardless of how Xavi’s team get on against Bayern.

Plzeň 2-4 Bayern Munich: The Bavarians seal last-16 berth

Four goals in 35 first-half minutes effectively sealed Bayern’s passage to the knockout stages. Sadio Mané gave the visitors an early lead and Thomas Müller soon tapped in the second. Leon Goretzka added a double, the first a sweeping finish and the second a calm chip over the goalkeeper, as Bayern took full control. Adam Vlkanova and Jan Kliment scored in the second half to lift the Plzeň fans but the night belonged to Bayern.

Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Spurs move top of Champions League group

Heung-Min Son scored a brace as Tottenham came from behind to beat ten-man Frankfurt and move top of a congested Group D.

Spurs got the other goal from Harry Kane’s penalty, while the visitors’ score-sheet consisted of Daichi Kamada and Faride Alidou.

Kane could have gotten his brace on the night but failed to convert another spot kick.

Frankfurt were left with a man short after Tuta was sent off later in the game.

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge: Brugge qualify for knockout stages with two games to spare

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was the hero as Club Brugge withstood persistent pressure to qualify for the knockout stages with two games to spare. Mignolet repeatedly denied Antoine Griezmann and Ángel Correa, securing a fourth successive Group B clean sheet thanks to sensational late saves from Matheus Cunha and Álvaro Morata. Midfielder Kamal Sowah received a second yellow card with eight minutes remaining but the Blauw-Zwart held on.

