England’s Reece James could miss World Cup – Report

Chelsea star Reece James could miss England’s campaign at the World Cup after rupturing knee ligaments on Wednesday.

According to the Daily Mail, James had a scan yesterday, which showed that he sustained ligament damage in the Blues’ 2-0 Champions League win over AC Milan and might have surgery on his knee.

The setback is likely to rule him out for between six and eight weeks.

The Blues fullback has been in top form this season and was expected to be a preferred option at right-back for Gareth Southgate at the World Cup.

When asked about the defender’s possibility of miss the world cup, Chelsea coach, Graham Potter told the press on Friday: “He’s due to see a specialist over the weekend, so until we get that information there’s not too much else I can add unfortunately.

“The rest would be speculation. We will wait and see. We need to check the discomfort and see a specialist.

“Yesterday he felt not too bad, but until you get these things checked you never know. We will wait and see. There’s no point looking into the doomsday scenario yet, we need to check and then go forward.”

England are in Group B and will open their campaign against Iran on 21 November before facing USA four days later and Wales on the 29th of the month.