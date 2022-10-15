Bournemouth’s Zemura starting on the bench again

Bournemouth left-back Jordan Zemura will start on the bench in his second successive game.

The Zimbabwean international was an unused substitute in the previous round against Leicester City.

Cherries coach Gary O’Neil named an unchanged first XI to face Fulham this afternoon.

Adam Smith, who is a regular right back, will take the left-back position in the Bournemouth’s starting XI, while Ryan Fredericks makes his second start for the Cherries on the opposite side.

Elsewhere, Wigan Athletic captain and right back Tendayi Darikwa retained his place in the first XI named to face Sunderland in the English Championship.

Kick-off for both games is at 4 pm CAT.

Cherries XI: Neto, Fredericks, Senesi, Mepham, Smith (C), Lerma, Cook, Billing, Tavernier, Christie, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Stacey, Stephens, Zemura, Rothwell, Siriki, Stanislas, Anthony, Moore.

