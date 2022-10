Zimbabwean left back Ronald Pfumbidzai will start for Chippa United when they face Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership today.

The former CAPS United defender is the only Zimbabwean player to have scored more than one goal in the South African top-flight this campaign.

Pfumbidzai’s countryman Khama Billiat, who is returning from injury, is on the bench for Amakhosi.

Kick off 17:30.

