Munetsi forced out with injury in Reims draw

Marshall Munetsi was forced out with an injury in Stade de Reims’ goalless draw at Lorient on Saturday.

The midfielder picked an apparent hamstring issue in the first half and was subbed off just before the break.

He started in the match, marking his tenth appearance of the French Ligue 1 season.

The Warriors international has featured in all the games this season, except for round nine when he missed the action due to a yellow card suspension.

In the forty-five he minutes played on Saturday, Munetsi made 11 passes with an accuracy rate of 84.6%. He also created two efforts on goal but did not reach the target.

The 26-year-old won four of five ground duels but lost possession in eight games.

Here are some of his stats in the game: