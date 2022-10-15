Official: Reece James ruled out of World Cup

Chelsea have confirmed that Reece James will be out for two months with a knee injury, a setback which rules out the right back out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 22 year old sustained the injury in the Blues’ 2-0 Champions League victory over AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday.

“Following the knee injury sustained in our away match against AC Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend,” reads a statement by Chelsea.

“After consultation between all parties, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks.”

The news will certainly worry Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate, who is also sweating over the fitness of Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Anorld ahead of the global showpiece, which kicks off in 36 days.