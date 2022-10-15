Pasuwa’s Bullets stumble in title race but maintain unbeaten run

Callisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets dropped points for the third successive game but managed to maintain their unbeaten run in the campaign.

Table toppers Bullets moved to twenty-four league games without a loss, thanks to their 1-1 draw against second-placed Blue Eagles on Saturday.

The defending champions had to come from behind to force a draw in the match. They equalised in the 73rd minute through Chimwemwe Idana, after they had fallen behind six minutes before.

The result, coupled with draws from the two previous round, has slowed Nyasa’s momentum in the title race.

Pasuwa’s charges now have an eight-point lead at the top, down from thirteen on Matchday 20.

Bullets, who under the Zimbabwean gaffer have won the last three league titles, have six games left to preserve the lead and win their fourth successive championship.

