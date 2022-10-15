TP Mazembe sack coach, entire board after Champions League exit

Congolese giants TP Mazembe have sacked head coach Franck Dumas as well as the entire club executive with the exception of the secretary, after the Champions League exit on Saturday.

The 5-time African champions were dumped out of Africa’s premier club competition by side Ugandan side Vipers Sports Club in Lubumbashi.

After the game, Mazembe owner Moise Katumbi wielded the axe on the Frenchman, who was appointed in August last year.

“The president, Moise Katumbi, has decided that the club separates amicably with head coach Franck Dumas. The president thanks the coach for the work accomplished and wishes him a good journey ahead,” reads a statement by the club.

“The president also took the decision to sack the club committee with immediate effect, with the exception of team secretary Hilaire Kabila.”