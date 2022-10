Ugandan champions Vipers Sports Club beat Congolese giants TP Mazembe 4-2 on penalties to book a place in the CAF Champions League group stages.

The two sides played out a goalless draws in Kampala on Sunday and could not be separated again at the Kamalondo Stadium in Lubumbashi today.

The lottery of the penalty shootout was then needed to determine the winner and Vipers, against all odds, prevailed 4-2.

