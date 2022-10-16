All set for Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals

All roads lead to Zvishavane for the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals at Mandava Stadium this afternoon.

Bulawayo Chiefs take on army side Black Rhinos before FC Platinum collide with Herentals College.

It will be Platinum and Herentals’ second meeting in one week, having clashed in the league last weekend.

Walter Musona’s solitary strike was enough for the Platinum miners to collect maximum points and ensure they are on the brink of winning the title.

But this is a cup game and Norman Mapeza will be aware of the threat the students pose.

“It’s not going to be easy, but we are keeping the same mentality. It’s a cup game, and everyone knows what they have to do, so the mentality must change,” said Mapeza.

“I like how we won last weekend, there was a mentality of not giving up. We have to play like this, with the never give up mentality. We have to push because the game is 90 minutes,”added the former Warriors captain.

In the other semi-final, Bulawayo Chiefs will be looking to dehorn Rhinos for a place in the final.

Their stand-in coach Tulani Sibanda, said the Chibuku Super Cup is their priority.

“In terms of priorities, we will always prioritise more of the cup than the league. Not necessarily that we are saying we are no longer putting all our efforts in the league. We look at a situation where we feel maybe we can end the season with some silverware when you put your efforts on the cup,” said Sibanda.