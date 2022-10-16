El Clasico – Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Preview, Team News, Predicted XIs, TV Info & More

Real Madrid will host Barcelona in the first El Clasico installment of the 2022/23 campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Here is everything you need to know about the encounter.

Competition: La Liga Matchday 11.

Date, Kick-off Time & Venue: 16 October 2022, 4:15 pm CAT at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Broadcast details

SuperSport TV will broadcast the game live on La Liga TV, Channel 204.

Stream feed will be available on the DSTV app and Showmax.

Real Madrid Team News

Antonio Rudiger is fit despite suffering a nasty head injury in the Champions League encounter against Shakhta on Tuesday.

Thibaut Courtois is still out nursing a muscle injury and will be replaced by Andriy Lunin in goals.

Dani Ceballos is also ruled out of the match.

Madrid Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicus Junior.

Barcelona Team News

Memphis Depay, Hector Bellerin, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen are all out injured.

Jules Kounde is fit to play and will be available for selection in the match.

Barca Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Fati, Lewandowski, Dembele.

What the coaches said:

Carlo Ancelotti: “This is not a life or death game. Yes, it’s a special game, a Clasico, but the season is very long and this game has arrived soon and of course we’d like to win it, it’s important, and that’s why we’re going to enjoy it more today because it is very exciting to be part of such a great game.”

Xavi: “We want to attack, we want to subdue them in their half.

“We have to be mature and optimistic and take more shots on goal, not just because Thibaut Courtois isn’t there.

“We generated a lot of chances from outside the box [against Inter], and Sunday’s game should be another example of that.

“They feel comfortable in a low block. We want to attack in a compact way and must be brave.”

Form

Both clubs are the only unbeaten teams in the Spanish top flight this season. They are tied on points at the top of the table with the Catalans just ahead based on goal difference.

Real Madrid La Liga form: WWWWDW

Real Madrid form (all competitions): WWDWWD

Barcelona La Liga form: WWWWWW

Barcelona form (all competitions): LWWLWD

Head to Head (Overall)

Real Madrid Wins 104

Barcelona Wins 117

Draws 62

Total 283