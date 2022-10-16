Herentals beat FC Platinum to set Chibuku Super Cup final date with Bulawayo Chiefs


by Virjo Mufaro

Herentals will face Bulawayo Chiefs in the Chibuku Super Cup final.

Defending champions FC Platinum lost 4-3 on penalties to the Students after the match had ended 1-1 at ninety minutes.

Chiefs on the other hand, cruised past Black Rhinos to book a place in the final.

Amakhosi won 5-4 on penalties after finishing goalless at ninety minutes.

Fulltime:

FC Platinum 1-1 Herentals

Herentals win 4-3 on penalties

-Fulltime. (Game to be decided by penalties.)

89′ Goal!!! Mataranyika equalises for Herentals.

30′ Goal!!! Musona puts FCP ahead.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Magalane, Bello, Mangiza, Moyo, Mutimbanyoka, Ngwenya, Mbweti, Mhlanga, Pavari, Banda, Musona.

Black Rhinos 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

-Fulltime.

(Bulawayo Chiefs win 5-4 on penalties)

 

