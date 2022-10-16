Herentals beat FC Platinum to set Chibuku Super Cup final date with Bulawayo Chiefs

Herentals will face Bulawayo Chiefs in the Chibuku Super Cup final.
Defending champions FC Platinum lost 4-3 on penalties to the Students after the match had ended 1-1 at ninety minutes.
Chiefs on the other hand, cruised past Black Rhinos to book a place in the final.
Amakhosi won 5-4 on penalties after finishing goalless at ninety minutes.
Fulltime:
FC Platinum 1-1 Herentals
Herentals win 4-3 on penalties
-Fulltime. (Game to be decided by penalties.)
89′ Goal!!! Mataranyika equalises for Herentals.
30′ Goal!!! Musona puts FCP ahead.
1′ Kick-off!!!
Magalane, Bello, Mangiza, Moyo, Mutimbanyoka, Ngwenya, Mbweti, Mhlanga, Pavari, Banda, Musona.
Black Rhinos 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
-Fulltime.
(Bulawayo Chiefs win 5-4 on penalties)
NB: You don’t need Data Bundles to read Soccer24 articles if you are on Econet.