Liverpool vs Man City: Preview, Team News, Predicted XIs, TV Info & More

Liverpool will host Manchester City in the Premier League at Anfield this evening.

Here is everything you need to know about the encounter.

Competition: English Premier League Matchday 11.

Date, Kick-off Time & Venue: 16 October 2022, 5:30 pm CAT at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

Broadcast details

SuperSport TV will broadcast the game live on Premier League TV, Channel 203.

Stream feed will be available on the DSTV app and Showmax.

Liverpool Team News

Ibrahima Konate picked a muscular problem, but has not been ruled out of the contest.

The Reds will miss Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip, who are both injured. Luis Diaz has been ruled out with a knee injury until after the World Cup.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo are also out with long term injuries.

Liverpool Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Alisson; Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Carvalho, Firmino.

Manchester City Team News

Manchester City come into this game without any fresh injury concerns after their European exploits, though defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones remain out through injury.

Erling Haaland has been declared fit to face Liverpool on Sunday after being left out of Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

Manchester City Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Silva, Foden, De Bryne, Grealish, Haaland.

What the coaches said:

Jurgen Klopp on Man City: “Pep and I, we are not best friends because we don’t know each other but I respect him a lot and I know he respects what we are doing as well so that’s fine.

“For a rivalry you don’t need to be disrespectful and around the games I would say we have a good relationship without meeting or talking or whatever, but respectful. And during the games we are both competitors and so far we did really well in cutting that out, the other stuff.

“Honestly, the situation is like it is, no problem with that. I always could see brilliance, or could admit brilliance when I saw it, so that’s in this case the case.”

Pep Guardiola on Liverpool: “If you asked that question with 10 games left I would say I don’t think Liverpool can catch the top of the league,” he said.

“But being in the position we are now, and with the World Cup, anything can happen.

“I know the quality they have. It has always been a tough game and I don’t expect anything else.”

Form:

Liverpool EPL form: LWWDDL

Liverpool form (all competitions): LWDWLW

City EPL form: WWDWWW

City form (all competitions): WWWWWD

Head to Head

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last four meetings between the sides in all competitions, with two wins and two draws.

Jürgen Klopp has won 11 and lost nine of his meetings with Pep Guardiola as a manager, across his time at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.