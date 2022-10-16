Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle: As it happened

Welcome to the Soccer24 live updates of of the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Here is confirmed team news for the 15:00 (CAT) kick off.

Manchester United: Degea, Martinez, Shaw, Varane, Dalot, Fred, Casemiro, Fernandes (c), Antony, Ronaldo, Sancho.

Newcastle United: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson.

FT: Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United

90+4′ Huge opportunity for Rashford! Casemiro’s outfoot cross is headed wide by Rashford. incredible. Rashford should have won it for United.

90+3′ Chance for Dalot! Instead of pulling the trigger, he opts to pass and the chance goes beging.

89′ Substitution for Newcastle- Schar is replaced by Lascells.

87′ Big chance for the winner. Rashford beats the offside trap and picks out Fred, but the Brazilian gets his technique wrong and misses the target. What a chance that was!

85′ Varane brings down Woods, free kick to Newcastle.

81′ Rashford takes the free kick but blazes his effort over the bar.

79′ Shaw sneaks on the blind side and fouled by Longstaff for a United free kick on the edge of the box.

77′ Substitution for Newcastle- Wilson is replaced by Woods.

73′ Antony burst forward and tries to cross but his effort is blocked for a United corner.

71′ Substitution for Manchester United – Marcus Rashord replaces Ronaldo, who shakes his head in disapproval.

70′ Ronaldo tries to bulldoze his way into the box but is stopped in his tracks.

68′ Casemiro is shown a yellow card for a dangerous challenge on Fraser.

64′ Fernandes fouls Guimaraes and a yellow card is shown to the Manchester United captain. Free kick to Newcastle.

63′ Fernandes is fouled by Guimaraes, who is lucky to escape a booking.

61′ Martinez fouls Wilson, free kick to Newcastle.

60′ Antony cuts inside again and shoots, but his weak shot causes no problems for Pope.

57′ Sancho goes down in the Newcastle , under the challenge of Longstaff, the referee says no penalty. VAR check is it, no penalty given.

53′ Fernandes threads a through pass to Ronaldo, but Trippier reacts well and blocks before the 5-time World Player of the Year could pull the trigger.

51′ Varane’s wayward pass is collected by Pope. United the better team so far.

49′ Ronaldo takes the ball away from Pope, shoots at goal and scores. United players insist the goal should stand but Ronaldo is booked instead. Bizzare moment there.

48′ Ronado has the ball in the back of the net but the offside flagged is raised.

47′ Wilson with a chance to thrust Newcastle ahead but he shoots wide.

46′ Second half begins.

HT: Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United*

Half Time: Goalless at the break, Joelinton with the best chance of the game so far.

45+2 Antony with another cross, which is headed over the bar by Fernandes.

44′ Antony cuts inside and tries to find Ronaldo but the ball is beyond the reach of the Portuguese superstar.

43′ Yellow card to Burn, for a foul on Ronaldo.

40′ Casemiro’s pin-point cross is headed goalwards by Fernandes but Pope collects.

37′ Chance for United! Sancho twists and turns and finds Antony, who shoots at goal but Antony is equal to the chance. Best chance for United so far.

36′ Free kick to Newcastle after a Casemiro foul on Almiron at the edge of the box.

35′ Joelinton is back on his feet and play resumes.

33′ The referee brings play to a halt, Joelinton is down after a collision with Antony.

30′ Casemiro tries to release Sancho but Pope comes off his line and safely-collects.

28′ Luke Shaw tries to thread a through pass to Fernandes but it’s well-intercepted by the Newcastle defence.

26′ Ronaldo tries to lob the ball past Pope, but the offside flag is up.

25′ Fernandes wins a corner for United, which he takes but its cleared away by Joelinton.

23‘ Big chance for Newcastle! Joelinton is denied by the cross bar twice in succession, huge let off for United. Best chance of the game so far.

21′ Joelinton is fouled on the edge on United box by Fred and the referee awards the Megpies a free kick.

19′ Play stops as the Newcastle medica department attends to Botman, who has got a knock on the head. He is back up and play resumes.

17′ Fred finds Antony, who cuts inside but skies his effort over the cross bar. Balanced affair at Old Trafford so far.

15′ Murphy gets past Fernandes towards the United box but his weak shot causes no problems for Degea.

13′ Murphy can’t get past Dalot, the ball hits the United right back for a Newcastle corner, their second of game, which is safely collected by Degea.

12′ United attack with pace in search of the opener but Sancho’s curling effort goes wide.

10′ Newcastle get their first corner kick of thr game.

8′ Newcastle appeal for a penalty after a Varane challenge on Wilson but the referee says no. VAR check and no penalty is given.

5′ Bruno Fernandes is bundled off the ball but the referee says no foul. Ronaldo tried to find Sancho in the box but Trippier blocks the pass for a Manchester United corner.

3′ Fred with an early chance to put United ahead but his snap shot goes wide. Good start from United

2′ Ronaldo tries to find Dalot but the ball goes out of play for a Newcastle throw in.

1′ Manchester United get the ball rolling, the game begins.