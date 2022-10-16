Power outage affects EPL clash between Leeds and Arsenal

The English Premier League clash between Leeds and Arsenal at Elland Road was temporarily suspended just minutes after it kicked off following a power cut that affected the entire system at the stadium.

The television feed, VAR, referee communications and other in-game systems at the stadium stopped working due to the power issue .

The players stayed on the pitch for some time but were later sent to the changing rooms.

An official announcement informed that the game had been temporarily suspended and would resume at 3.40pm CAT – close to 40 minutes after it was initially halted.

After the power was restored and all systems checked, players from both teams and the match officials emerged from the tunnel at 3:20 and held a mini warm-up.

The game then resumed almost forty minutes after it had been suspended.