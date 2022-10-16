Salah propels Liverpool to victory over Man City

Mohamed Salah scored the solitary goal as Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield Stadium to bounce back to winning ways in the English Premier League.

The result moved the Reds to 13 points in eighth place, while City fell four points behind leaders Arsenal in the second position.

The hosts controlled the game in the opening minutes but failed to create meaningful chances.

On the other end, City contained the pressure but rarely built the play going forward. They regrouped on the quarter hour with their first break of the game but Ilkay Gundogan’s half volley from the edge of the box went straight into the hands of Allison.

Ten minutes later, the Reds fullback Andy Robertson had the ball falling onto his way and fluffed his effort from a good position.

City followed up with another break on the half hour but Bernardo Silva failed to direct his finish to the target. Erling Haaland registered his first effort a few moments later and this time, Allison made a good save to keep the game at level.

The Norwegian was also denied by the keeper on the 40th minute.

City’s keeper Ederson was forced to produce a brilliant save early in the second half when he pushed away, with a slight touch, Salah’s dangerous effort.

The visitors swiftly responded in the 55th minute and thought they have taken the lead when Phil Foden pounced on the rebound to blast a strike home.

However, the goal was overtuned after VAR picked a foul committed by Haaland on Fabinho in the build up.

After the restart, the play quickly shifted to another end with Diogo Jota’s header missing the target by inches.

Haaland got another chance for the visitors and was again denied by the keeper just after the hour.

With the intensity of the game increasing by each moment, Liverpool’s Salah found the space down the path but he angled his effort wide of the right post.

However, It wasn’t going to be long before the Egyptian finally broke the deadlock, converting his one-on-one opportunity after receiving the ball from Alisson on minute 76.

The Reds coach Jurgen Klopp then received a red card six minutes later following a clash with the referee over the decision not to award a free-kick to his team for the incident with Salah and Silva.

The hosts managed to hang on and finished the match on top, thanks to Salah’s solitary strike.