2022 Ballon d’Or results leaked ahead of awards ceremony in France

The main results of the 2022 Ballon d’Or have been leaked, just hours before the award ceremony takes place in France this evening.

According to Spanish outlet, Marca, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will win the Men’s Ballon d’Or, while his teammate Thibaut Courtois will take home the Yashin Trophy, which recognizes the best goalkeeper of last season.

Benzema was instrumental in Real Madrid’s incredible Champions League victory last season.

He scored an insane 15 goals in just 12 games including hat-tricks against both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

The publication further states that Barcelona’s Gavi will win the Kopa Trophy for the best player under the age of 21 the world.

About The 2022 Ballon d’Or

The awards ceremony will take place at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday evening.

The winners were decided by more than 150 sports journalists, and the coaches and captains of international teams.

How to watch the Awards

SuperSport TV will bring live coverage of the ceremony from 8 pm CAT. The coverage of the red carpet ceremony will start at 7 pm CAT.

L’Equipe’s YouTube channel and its official website will live stream the awards.

30-man list of nominees

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Luis Diaz (Porto, Liverpool)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Sebastien Haller (Ajax)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Rafael Leao (Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Mike Maignan (Milan)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Darwin Nunez (Benfica)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Manchester United)

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina, Juventus)