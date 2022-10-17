Benzema set to win Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is the odds-on favorite to win the 2022 men’s Balon d’Or at the ceremony in Paris tonight.
The 34-year old’s goal-scoring exploits propelled Los Blancos to La Liga and Champions League success last season.
Benzema scored an incredible 44 goals in 46 matches for the Spanish giants, including two hat tricks in the knockout stages of the Champions League, as Real were crowned European champions for a record 14th time.
Should he win, the former Lyon striker will become the first Frenchman to win the prestigious award since Zinedine Zidane 24 years ago.
Who is also up for the award?
There is a 30-man shortlist released by the organisers of the event, France Football, in August.
Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
Rafael Leao – AC Milan
Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid
Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
Luis Diaz – Porto/Liverpool
Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich/Barcelona
Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
Casemiro – Real Madrid/Manchester United
Son Heung-min – Tottenham Hotspur
Fabinho – Liverpool
Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
Mike Maignan – AC Milan
Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
Darwin Nunez – Benfica/Liverpool
Phil Foden – Manchester City
Sadio Mane – Liverpool/Bayern Munich
Sebastien Haller – Ajax/Borussia Dortmund
Luka Modric – Real Madrid
Antonio Rudiger – Chelsea/Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina/Juventus
Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool
Joao Cancelo – Manchester City
Kylian Mbappe – Paris Saint-Germain
Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund/Manchester City
The defending and record winner of the award Lionel Messi, was not shortlisted.