Zim players based abroad round-up

Marshall Munetsi was forced out with an injury in Stade de Reims’ goalless draw at Lorient on Saturday.

The midfielder picked up an apparent hamstring issue in the first half and was subbed off just before the break.

He started in the match, marking his tenth appearance in the French Ligue 1 season.

The Warriors international played in all the games this season, except in one match when he missed the action due to a yellow card suspension.

In the forty-five minutes played on Saturday, Munetsi made 11 passes with an accuracy rate of 84.6%. He also created two efforts on goal but did not reach the target.

The 26-year-old won four of five ground duels but lost possession in eight games.

In England, Bournemouth left-back Jordan Zemura started on the bench in his second successive Premier League game.

The Zimbabwean left-back starting XI berth was occupied by a regular right-back, Adam Smith.

Zemura was introduced in the 80th minute but played as a winger, shifting from his familiar defensive role.

Marvelous Nakamba was again an unused substitute in the Aston Villa team that lost 2-0 to Chelsea on Saturday.

The midfielder is yet to feature for his team this season.

Tendayi Darikwa started in Wigan Athletic’s first XI and played the entire 2-1 loss against Sunderland, while Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota played for64 minutes versus Coventry.

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway was an unused substitute against Milton Keynes Dons, and Barrow striker David Moyo came on as an 89th-minute sub in the 2-1 League 2 loss at Rochdale.

Admiral Muskwe was not part of the Fleetwood squad that faced Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Knowledge Musona played the entire game but received a yellow card as his Al Taai side lost 3-2 to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.