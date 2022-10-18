Benjani Mwaruwari’s son signs first professional contract in England

Benjani Mwaruwari’s son, Benjani Jr, has signed his first professional contract with English National League side Yeovil Town.

The 17-year-old striker joined the fifth-tier club as an academy player in January 2020 after leaving Portsmouth.

The young forward made an instant impression in his first year in the EFL Youth Alliance League.

And last season, he scored 25 goals and managed 16 assists in 30 games for the Under-18’s.

Benjani Jr has also enjoyed involvement with the first team, making his Somerset Premier Cup debut from the substitutes bench.

Yeovil coach Chris Hargreaves commented: “Firstly I’d like to congratulate Benjani and his family on him signing his first professional contract.

“Following his excellent form for the Under-18’s, he has had a number of opportunities to train with the first team and has impressed all of our coaching staff.

“The signing is a testament to the excellent work going on within our EPDP scheme and the hard work by all associated with the programme.

“He will continue to play for Matt Percival’s Under-18’s side and train with the first team on a regular basis.”