Diogo Jota ruled out of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Diogo Jota is set to miss Portugal’s 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign after sustaining a calf muscle injury.

The Liverpool forward was stretchered off in stoppage time of the 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Offering an update at his pre-West Ham United press conference, coach Jürgen Klopp confirmed: “It’s really not good news about Diogo. Yes, he will miss the World Cup. [It’s a] pretty serious injury in the calf muscle and now the recovery process starts. That’s it pretty much.

“That is the first diagnosis, which was pretty clear, and all the rest will now follow in the next few days.

“It is very sad news for the boy, and for us as well of course [and] for Portugal.”

Klopp did not put a timescale on Jota’s return to action, but the striker will not have surgery to treat the muscle injury.

The gaffer added: “[It will have a] big impact. So now we can say that because he will not be in for a long time; we talk about months.

“So, we will see. I don’t want to put now a number on it because I always hope in the middle of the rehab there is a very positive development and we can cut days off the rehab phase, but it will be long.”