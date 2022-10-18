World Cup 2022: African teams will struggle, says Okocha

Legendary former Nigeria captain Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha says he is not confident that the five African teams representing the continent at the FIFA World Cup will do well at the upcoming global spectacle.

The world’s greatest football extravaganza kicks of in a month’s time in Qatar, with African being represented by the Black Stars of Ghana, the Teranga Lions of Senegal, the Altas Lions of Morocco, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Okocha, who represented Nigerian at three different World Cup finals, is sceptical of the chances of any African team doing well in Qatar.

“It is the first time I’m not confident about Africa’s chances in the World Cup,” said the 2-time African player of the year, as quoted by Cartonsport.com

“If you look at Asia and North America, they seem stronger and more advanced than us. We were already 50 paces behind South America and Europe, and now North America and Asia seem to be ahead of us.

“We have hopes in Senegal and Morocco, they seem the strongest. Tunisia, Ghana and Cameroon seem to be a stepping stone for other teams to reach the knockout stages,” added Okocha.