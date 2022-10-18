Zim midfielder Tawanda Chirewa to make his full debut for Ipswich Town

Zimbabwean midfielder Tawanda Chirewa will make his full senior debut for Ipswich Town this evening against Cambridge United in the Football League Cup.

Chirewa, 19, has been named in the starting XI to play the cup game.

Kick-off is at 8 pm CAT.

🔷 Senior debut for Edwin Agbaje

Senior debut for Edwin Agbaje
Full debut for Tawanda Chirewa

The youngster made his first senior appearance in 2019, appearing as a second-half substitute in a 0–1 away loss to Colchester United in an EFL Trophy group stage match.

He became the second youngest player to make the first-team debut for the club at 16 years and 31 days old.

Chirewa signed his first professional contract with Ipswich on 2 November 2020, signing a deal until 2022, which was extended with another year to 2023.

The 19-year-old has featured mostly in the U23 team and his performances have seen him attracting attention from Arsenal and West Ham.