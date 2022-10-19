“Karim Benzema not the best in the world despite winning Ballon d’Or”

Sevilla coach George Sampaoli believes Karim Benzema might have had a good campaign last season but the Real Madrid striker is not the best player in the world.

The player won the 2022 Ballon d’Or following his goal-scoring exploits that propelled Los Blancos to La Liga and Champions League success last season.

The Frenchman scored an incredible 44 goals in 46 matches for the Spanish giants, including two hat tricks in the knockout stages of the Champions League, as Real were crowned European champions for a record 14th time.

Despite Benzema’s glittering success in the past term, Sampaoli believes the Les Bleus international is not better than Argentina captain and PSG star Lionel Messi.

“If they always gave Messi the Ballon d’Or, it would be good for me because he has made a difference with the rest for a long time,” the Sevilla gaffer was quoted as saying TyC Sports.

“Karim is a player who has deserved that place because he has been decisive in the success of Real Madrid. But they are two things that should not stand in the way. Leo is the best player in the world and Karim had an amazing season.”

Messi has won the Ballon d’Or for a record seven times, and his latest triumph came last year.