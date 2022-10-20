Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah turns down offer to play at World Cup

The Ghanaian Football Association has reportedly abandoned their pursuit of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The west African country made numerous attempts to convince the 23-year-old to switch his international allegiance and feature at the Qatar tournament with the Black Stars.

Nketiah was born in England to Ghanaian parents, which makes him eligible to play for both countries as he is still waiting for his first cap at senior level.

According to GHANAsoccernet.com, the GFA has halted their pursuit because the striker turned down an offer to commit his international future to the Black Stars.

The west Africans have already secured the services of Brighton right-back and former England youth player Tariq Lamptey, as well as Athletic Bilbao star striker Inaki Williams who has one cap for Spain.

Ghana also boast the likes of Arsenal’s Thomas Partey as well as Ajax prospect Mohamed Kudus and brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew, while they’ve made moves for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

They are in Group H and will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.