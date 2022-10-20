Breaking: Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has been sacked as Aston Villa manager after today’s 0-3 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

“Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.The former Liverpool captain took over from Dean Smith in November last year and had overseen 38 Premier League games in the Villa dugout.

The former England international leaves the claret and blue one place above the relegation zone after just two wins in the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Gerrard took over from Dean Smith in November, oversaw 38 Premier League games and managed 12 wins, eight draws and 17 losses.