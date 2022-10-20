Manchester United punish Cristiano Ronaldo after Wednesday incident

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United’s squad to play Chelsea after being disciplined by Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo left the pitch area minutes before the conclusion of United’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham on Wednesday.

The forward, who was an unused substitute in the match, left in the 89th minute, shortly after the coach brought on Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga as his final changes despite still having two more slots.

The 37-year-old will be training separately from the rest of United’s first team squad for the next three days.

In a statement, the club said: “Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

The incident came three days after Ronaldo showed his displeasure at being substituted against Newcastle.

The forward has been limited to Europa League appearances and played his last full ninety minutes for the Red Devils in the EPL in the 4-0 hammering by Brentford.