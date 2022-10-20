Ronaldo responds to being left out of Man United squad

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to being left out of the Manchester United squad for the Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Saturday.

The five- time World Player of the Year was spotted walking to the dressing room before the final whistle during yesterday’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

United announced that the 37-year old will not be in the match day squad for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Ronaldo blamed ‘heat of the moment’ for his actions, which have generated a lot of debate on social media.

“As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process,” the former Real Madrid star wrote on his Instagram page.

“I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us.

“Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again,” he added.