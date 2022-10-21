AmaZulu defender says Billiat is still the best player in the South African PSL

AmaZulu defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has boldly claimed Khama Billiat is still the best player in the DStv Premiership.

Billiat has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism from a section of Kaizer Chiefs fans, who feel the the Zimbabwean winger has not replicated the form which catapulted him to stardom at Mamelodi Sundowns.

But Mphahlele, who played with Billiat at Sundowns and Chiefs, reckons the Mufakose-bred winger is the the best player in the South African top-flight.

“For me, without fear of anything, he is still the best player in the PSL,” Mphahlele told South African media as per Far Post.

“Like, show me the player that is like him? For me, you know how it goes.

“You play five or four games without scoring a goal; people start throwing negative words. For me, Khama is still the best in the PSL,” he added.