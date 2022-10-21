Between Ronaldo and Man United, who is disrespecting who?

Trending on social media is something Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten used to in his glittering career.

For someone who has scored a record 700 club goals, being praised on social media, by those who love him and criticized by those who don’t, is normal.

But this time, the 5-time World Player of the Year is being lambasted by some of his die hard fans.

The 37-year old former Real Madrid star has had a nightmarish 2022-23 season in the red half of Manchester since Erik ten Hag took over.

Under the Dutchman, Ronaldo has started in only two Premier League games for United.

The Red Devils’ 3-6 defeat to city rivals Manchester City at the Etihad ealier this month opened a can of worms, with some of Ronaldo’s protagonists arguing that he should have started in the derby.

He was not brought on and ten Hag said he did not introduce Ronaldo when United were trailing 0-4, because of the respect he has for the former Juventus man.

That being said, United legend Paul Scholes insists ten Hag disrespected Ronaldo anyway, because it appeared as if the former Ajax manager did not play him against City to save him for the Europa League.

With that debate still on, Ronaldo is under the spotlight again.

The Portuguese supestar was pictured heading towards the tunnel before full time, during Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

At first glance, it appeared as if Ronaldo walked away in frustration after warming up twice and then not come on, when in actual fact he refused to be introduced, as was later confirmed by ten Hag.

Subsequently, Ronaldo wad punished and will not be in the United match day sqaud for today’s trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

So between Ronaldo and United, who is disrespecting who?

Those singing in the Ronaldo’s corner argue that the former Sporting Lisbon man does not deserve to sit on the bench, because he was their top goal scorer last season.

They also argue ten Hag’s treatment of Ronaldo is not befitting of a club legend.

Those against him insist he disrespected the club, the manager and his teammates by making it ‘about him.’ To them, his behaviour is unacceptable.

In the statement he released yesterday, Ronaldo waffled and blamed the fiasco on ‘the heat of the moment.’

Interestingly, United have beaten Liverpool, log leaders Arsenal and Tottenham without Ronaldo, which is why some argue the coach is sticking to his winning formula, which does not accommodate Ronaldo.