Pep Guardiola shrugs off Klopp’s latest claims on Man City’s spending

Pep Guardiola has shrugged off Jurgen Klopp’s latest claims about Manchester City’s heavy spending.

Klopp claimed that City, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain have a stronger financial backing from Middle Eastern states and his team is not capable of competing with them.

The Blues’ biggest share holder is UAE deputy prime minister Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, while PSG amd Newcastle United’s owners are from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

The Blues were were not happy with Klopp’s comments but Guardiola said they did not come as a surprise.

“Firstly, it’s not a surprise because it is not the first time he has said it,” said Guardiola.

“I said it’s not the first time he said that in the last five or six years.”