Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 31


by Virjo Mufaro

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 31 action.

Latest:

CAPS United 2-2 FC Platinum

86′ Goal!!! Lincoln Mangayira equalises for CAPS United.

64′ Goal!!! Bamusi pulls one for CAPS United.

27′ Goal!!! Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya doubles FCP lead.

16′ Goal!!! Musona puts FCP ahead.

FCP XI: Magalane, Bello, Stima, Moyo, Chinyerere, Mucheneka, Ngwenya, Chinyerere, Banda, Bhebhe, Mbweti.

Highlanders 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

37′ Goal!!! Mhindirira puts Highlanders ahead.

Highlanders XI: Pitisi, Mhindirira, Chikuhwa, Lunga, Masuku, Mbeba, Ngala, Muduhwa, Mukuli, Faira, Ndlovu.

Triangle United 4-0 Tenax

Manica Diamonds 2-0 Harare City

 

