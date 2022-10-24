Aston Villa appoint new substantive head coach to replace Gerrard

Aston Villa have announced their new substantive head coach following the recent sacking of Steven Gerrard.

Villa have appointed former Arsenal boss Unai Emery on undisclosed terms.

Emery, who is joining the Birmingham-based club from La Liga side Villarreal, will officially begin his reign on November 1 after completing all the formalities of his work permit.

A statement by Villa reads: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club’s new Head Coach.

“Unai joins from Villarreal, whom he led to Europa League success by beating Manchester United in the final in 2021 as well as the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

“A highly experienced top level coach who has managed over 900 games, Unai has also previously managed in the Premier League during a spell with Arsenal, leading the Gunners to a Europa League final.

“He has also enjoyed notable success at Sevilla and at Paris Saint Germain. In Seville, he won three successive Europa League titles between 2013 and 2016 before going on to lift a Ligue 1 championship in France as well as two French Cups, two French League Cups and two Trophée des Champions.

“Unai will take over from November 1st after his work permit formalities are completed.”