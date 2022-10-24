Sundowns make technical team changes, appoint new head coach

Mamelodi Sundowns have restructured their technical team and appointed Rhulani Mokwena as the new head coach while Manqoba Mngqithi has been demoted to Senior Coach position.

Mngqithi previously held the role of co-coach with Mokwena.

Steve Komphela, who was the senior coach in the previous set-up has been promoted to become the first team coach.

The Goalkeepers’ Coach position remains unchanged with Wendell Robinson in charge of that department.

“These changes were necessitated by the poor performances and unconvincing victories that the club has experienced for quite some time,” the club said in a statement.

“Mamelodi Sundowns has a clear objective of becoming one of the most successful football clubs in Africa and its recent average and lacklustre performances are contrary to this objective.”