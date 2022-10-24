Zim players based abroad round-up

Marvelous Nakamba’s wait for his first minute in the 2022/23 EPL season continued after sitting out in Aston Villa’s 4-0 win over Brentford on Sunday.

Nakamba is yet to play this term, and the Zimbabwean midfielder had hoped to get some minutes following changes in the technical set-up after head coach Steven Gerrard’s sacking last Thursday.

But new interim coach Aaron Danks kept Douglas Luiz in the central midfield, pairing him with Leander Dendoncker, who made his first start for the club.

Fleetwood Town striker Admiral Muskwe and Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi also missed the action through injuries. Saudi-based forward Knowledge Musona’s team, Al Taai, didnt play over the weekend, while Jordan Zemura’s Bournemouth will play on Monday night.

Teenage Hadebe’s regular campaign with Houston Dynamo is over after the team failed to secure a spot in the playoffs after finishing second from bottom in the American MLS Western Conference.

Elsewhere, Brendan Galloway retained his place in the Plymouth Argyle first XI in the 2-2 League One draw against Bristol Rovers.

The Zimbabwean defender was one of the three centre-backs employed in a 3-4-2-1 formation. He played the entire ninety minutes but received a yellow card in the second half for a foul on an opponent.

Tendayi Darikwa was pushed forward to play in the midfield in a 3-4-3 formation as Wigan Athletic lost 2-1 QPR. The right-back was subbed off later in the game.

Rangers striker Macauley Bonne came on as a 90th-minute substitute in that match.

Andy Rinomhota also retained his place in the Cardiff City XI that won 2-0 against Swansea in the English Championship.