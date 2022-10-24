Zim prospect named in England squad for Euro U17s qualifiers

Zimbabwean forward Leon Chiwome has been named in England under-17s squad to play at the upcoming UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round in Georgia.

The Wolves striker is part of a 21-man Young Lions selection set to face Lithuania, Georgia and Israel in a four-team group.

Chiwome, 16, plays for Wolves U18s after arriving from AFC Wimbledon in the summer.

He has settled well at the club and has so far netted two goals.

The youngster has since go on to make his PL2 debut, coming on for the under-21s at Liverpool earlier this month.

Chiwome was born to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother, which also makes him eligible to play for Zimbabwe.