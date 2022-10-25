I’m waiting for Kadewere like rain in May: Real Mallorca coach

Real Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre has admited that he can’t wait for Tino Kadewere to fully recover from injury and make his debut for the La Liga side.

The Zimbabwe international, who is on loan from Olympique Lyon, suffered a quadriceps injury in his right leg a before his debut for Mallorca back in September.

Kadewere started light training earlier this month and is already back to full training with his teammates and Aguirre is relishing the prospect of having the Highfield-bred striker available for selection.

“The only casualties are that of Grenier, who received the fifth yellow card, and those of the injured Tino (Kadewere) and Greif. The game against Sociedad showed me that the team also performed well despite playing with seven not-so-usual player,” the Mexican told Spanish media ahead of tomorrow’s league match away to Valencia.

“Now I myself have 18 or 20 players who can be starters, blessed problem! I’m waiting for Kadewere like rain in May, but the important thing is that we gradually get good results, it’s something we need to continue trusting in the project,” added Aguirre.