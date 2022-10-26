Breaking: Barcelona knocked out of UEFA Champions League

Barcelona have been knocked out of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League after Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in Group C.

Xavi’s charges needed the Czech side to pull off an upset against Inter at San Siro to entertain any chances of progressing to the round of 16.

But Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s opener and Edin Dzeko’s brace and Romelu Lukaku’s late strike were enough for Inter to book a place in the knockout stages at the expense of the Catalan giants.

Barcelona will face Group C leaders Bayern Munich at Camp Nou but the clash is now a dead rubber, as the Spanish giants have been relegated to the Europa League.