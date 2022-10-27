Injury problems for Bosso ahead of DeMbare clash

Highlanders will face arch-rivals Dynamos on Sunday without star midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku and defender Mbongeni Ndlovu, while they are also sweating over the fitness of captain Ariel Sibanda and Devine Mhindirira, their coach Baltemar Brito has revealed.

Bosso head into the clash at the National Sports Stadium looking to safeguard their record of not having lost a league game to DeMbare since 2015.

Brito delivered worrying news ahead of the clash that Masuku and Ndlovu will not take part while Sibanda and Mhindirira are also doubtful.

“Nqobizitha Masuku felt some pain in the game against Chiefs which is why he was taken off at halftime. He was struggling to breath but he is being monitored,” Brito told the media.

“Ariel (Sibanda) has a groin injury. We do not know yet if he is going to be available for the match. We also have Mbongeni Ndlovu out of the game.

“We have Devine Mhindirira in doubt for the game. He has a stomach bug. It could have been caused by something he ate or drank,” added the Portuguese.