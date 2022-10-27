The Prince from the City of Kings: Dube fires Azam past Simba SC

Prince Dube scored the only goal of the game as Azam beat Simba SC 1-0 in a pulsating Tanzanian Primier League match played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The Warriors striker struck in the 35th minute when he is well-executed shot on the edge of the box gave Aishi Manula, in goal for Simba, no chance.

The goal was Dube’s second goal of the campaign as Azam began life after sacked head coach Denis Lavagne with their biggest win of the campaign so far.

Dube’s solitary strike ended Simba’s seven-game unbeaten run.

The two rivals are now tied on 14 points on the table.