Tino Kadewere starts group training

Real Mollorca forward Tinotenda Kadewere has started training with his teammates as the player continues his journey to full recovery from a muscle injury sustained in early September.

The Zimbabwe international torn the quadriceps of his right leg on the eve of his supposed La Liga debut against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, having completed his season-long loan transfer from Lyon to Mallorca on 29 August.

He avoided surgery after the doctors decided to use a conservative treatment and, not through the operating room.

Kadewere started individual light training two weeks ago and joined the rest of his teammates two days ago.