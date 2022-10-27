VAR is damaging football: Antonio Conte

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte has claimed that VAR is damaging football after his side had a goal disallowed in the stoppage time in their 1-1 Champions League draw with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

Spurs thought they had won it with the last kick of the game when Harry Kane struck home in the 95th minute.

But after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was disallowed for offside, sparking fury from Conte, who, as a result, received a red card from Dutch referee Danny Makkelie.

Had the goal been allowed, Spurs could have sealed a spot in the Champions League last 16. They still lead Group D and will need at least a point against Marseille on Tuesday to qualify.

“I think VAR is creating a lot of damage,” Conte told BT Sport.

“I want to see if we are in another big stadium, another big team, if they are ready to disallow this type of goal?

“When you invent this kind of situation it is incredible. You create a lot of damage to clubs.”

This is the second time this week that VAR has made controversy in Europe.

On Monday in the EPL, Kurt Zouma’s 45th-minute header came moments after a corner swung in from the right struck fellow West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer on the arm as he jumped to meet the ball inside the six-yard box.

The video review judged the handball was accidental.

Then, as the match entered second-half stoppage time, a cross by substitute Vladimir Coufal hit the arm of Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura as he tried to block the ball.

VAR suggested the on-field referee look again at the incident on the pitchside monitor and a penalty was awarded. It was dispatched by Saïd Benrahma.