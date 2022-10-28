Gyan makes final decision on his intentions to play at World Cup

Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has ruled himself out of the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

The 36-year-old announced his intention to return to international football in Septemberq, having retired in 2019.

He featured at 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cup editions.

In an interview with Ghanaian television station, GHOne, Gyan has admitted that he is not fit to make a bold claim to be included in Ghana’s World Cup squad.

But has added that due to his experience and pedigree he will not turn down an opportunity to help the team if the technical handlers invite him.

“The World Cup is every footballer’s dream,” he said. “If I’m fit to play active football and I’m invited to play for the national team, why not. It’s not like 15 years ago when I was young and competitive and could argue to be in the starting line-up.

“This is a different thing together. Right now people want you to go in and show your experience. The thing is you just have to be fit and be ready for competitive football. If I’m fit and invited into the national team, why not? Every player will embrace such an opportunity. This is the case where I’m not ready now. If I’m not ready but the FA and staff feel they need me now, I will be available. That one is up to them,” he added.

The Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.