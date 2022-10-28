How to watch Soweto Derby and more details you may need to know

Orlando Pirates will host Kaizer Chiefs in the first installment of the 2022/23 Soweto Derby this Saturday.

The match will be played at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Kick-off is at 3:30 pm CAT.

Broadcast Info

DStv will show the game live on SuperSport PSL, Channel 204. SABC Sport will also bring live coverage on SABC 1.

Live streaming is available on DStv App and on Showmax.

Orlando Pirates Team News

Vincent Pule, Thabang Monare, Thembinkosi Lorch will not be available for selection in the weekend’s encounter due to injuries.

Miguel Timm will miss the game because of suspension.

Terrence Dzvukamanja returned to the team this month after spending the initial part of the campaign nursing an injury.

However, he remains a doubt due to match fitness issues.

Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Captain Itumeleng Khune and Burundi international Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana are out with injuries.

Khama Billiat is available for selection but it will be up to the coach to name him in the first XI.

Form

Orlando Pirates are enjoying a four-match unbeaten run across all competitions and they have won their last two games.

The results include last weekend’s emphatic 3-0 win over reigning PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates are fourth with 19 points, while the Chiefs are fifth with 18 after 12 games.

Orlando Pirates: W-W-D-D-L

Kaizer Chiefs: D-D-L-W-W.