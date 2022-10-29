Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 32

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 32.

Latest:

Chicken Inn 2-1 CAPS United

91′ Goal!!! Amidu scores for Chicken Inn.

64′ Goal!!! Xolani Ndlovu equalises for Chicken Inn.

56′ Goal!!! Joseph Tulani puts CAPS ahead.

FC Platinum 1-0 Yadah

34′ Goal!!! Mutimbanyoka puts FC Platinum ahead.

Tenax CS 0-5 Ngezi

85′ Goal!!! Delic Murimba scores for Ngezi.

81′ Goal!!! Carlos Mavhurume scores for Ngezi.

63′ Goal!!! Ellson Mweha scores for Ngezi.

55′ Goal!!! Tendayi Matindife scores for Ngezi.

30′ Goal!!! Denver Mukamba scores for Ngezi from the spot.

Black Rhinos 0-0 Manica Diamonds

Harare City 1-1 WhaWha